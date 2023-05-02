In television’s best crossover since BoJack Horseman and Mr. Peanutbutter were in the same room, Abbott Elementary made a brief appearance during Sunday’s episode of Succession.

It happened in the background of the scene where Roman Roy is riding a golf cart on the way to his very productive (note: it was not productive) meeting with executive Joy Palmer. If you look closely in the background, you’ll see the exterior of the elementary school from the ABC sitcom, which films on the Warner Bros. Studios lot.

I didn’t notice because I was too distracted by the way that Roman is sitting, but the set sighting was confirmed by Abbott Elementary writer Joya McCrory. “Spotted: Abbott Elementary in the background of tonight’s Succession,” she tweeted, along with the bugged-out eyes emoji.

Spotted: Abbott Elementary in the background of tonight’s Succession 👀 pic.twitter.com/mhyON5m4t3 — joya mccrory (@JustJoya) May 1, 2023

The Abbott cameo helped “Living+” become Succession‘s most-watched episode yet:

Episode six hit another series high with 2.7 million people tuning in on Sunday across linear telecasts and HBO Max. This marks the fourth time that Succession has attracted a record same-day audience this season. Total viewing for episode six was up 7 percent over last week’s viewership, which had held even with episode four’s previous series high of 2.6 million viewers. It’s also 18 percent above the season four premiere episode’s 2.3 million.

You know what needs to happen next? Let Ava run ATN.

(Via Deadline)