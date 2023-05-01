Spoilers for this week’s Succession will be found below.

Succession began this week’s episode, “Living+,” with a Logan Roy green-screen “jumpscare,” and from there, one would hope that the vibe would grow less uncomfortable, but nope. The male Roy siblings proved to be the worst at running a company (a tough feat since they have only just begun) while Shiv, who has been pushed to the side, got “bitey” with the estranged husband that she apparently loathes and sort-of rebuffed an offer to be Lukas Mattson‘s “girl on the inside.” Then came the awkward-as-hell moment when Kendall Roy began his Living+ presentation and sounded like a broken record about the “big, big shoes” he needed to fill.

That wasn’t even the most cringey part of the episode. Kendall referred to himself and Roman as “young Turks” who are ready to shake things up and turn the company around, and thankfully for them, that was a private moment between the brothers. What was not so private was their apparent firing spree, which included Roman doing the unthinkable and apparently firing Gerri (the intended recipient of those d*ck pics) again.

I think we can guess how well that will turn out for Roman.

Gerri making a folder of Roman's d*ck pics, preparing to sue his ass 😊#SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/7zfFyxMrxw — hazel 🌱 (Succession Spoilers!) (@_heyyzzerr) May 1, 2023

Gerri threatening to sue 😌 Roman Roy u messed with the wrong bitch pic.twitter.com/UN950L3VRw — kira ☂️🦒 succession spoilers (@shivmcavoy) May 1, 2023

Overall, however, the audience sees this brotherly as a train wreck. Sure, Matsson did delete a derogatory tweet that nabbed a live reaction from Kendall, but the brothers are still bungling their first days as co-CEOs. They’re like a pair of trash cans floating down the road, if you will.

kendall & roman running waystar pic.twitter.com/RfkY1BCWUu — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) May 1, 2023

kendall and roman as joint CEOs #Succession pic.twitter.com/2tPkXidnEE — shiv roy apologist (@mhvshem) May 1, 2023

shiv coming back from fucking tom to find out kendall and roman have fired 2 executives and put together the most embarrassing presentation known to man #succession pic.twitter.com/08NvytIGCW — Cris ✨| yj & succession era (@lionesspike) May 1, 2023

At this point Greg would do a better job than Kendall and Roman

#succession pic.twitter.com/UyFo9DQYO9 — Nicolas is happy (litte mermaid era) (@niggaolas) May 1, 2023

kendall & roman should not be in charge of waystar #Succession pic.twitter.com/Rzcf6CWWzU — jolt (@meltborne) May 1, 2023

kendall and roman are terrible at bullshitting my god #Succession pic.twitter.com/pjSfsi6lX9 — anna (@misc_convos) May 1, 2023

Kendall & Roman teaming up to be the worst CEOs imaginable #Succession pic.twitter.com/Sk23t2EbGR — Principal Ava Coleman stan (@1ux1isbon) May 1, 2023

Kendall and Roman consistently making the absolute most idiotic choices and getting incredible results… #succession pic.twitter.com/sZritjTboT — Mike (@michaelcollado) May 1, 2023

This line didn’t receive nearly enough attention on social media, but here’s one take that says it all:

The trainwreck will undoubtedly continue, and we’ll be watching.

HBO’s ‘Succession’ airs at 9:00pm EST.