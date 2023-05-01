0d7fc66eca7c94345ab8f6fff9cafccb.jpg
Kendall And Roman Have ‘Big, Big Shoes’ To Fill In ‘Succession,’ But Boy, Fans Sure Think They’re Screwing Up

Spoilers for this week’s Succession will be found below.

Succession began this week’s episode, “Living+,” with a Logan Roy green-screen “jumpscare,” and from there, one would hope that the vibe would grow less uncomfortable, but nope. The male Roy siblings proved to be the worst at running a company (a tough feat since they have only just begun) while Shiv, who has been pushed to the side, got “bitey” with the estranged husband that she apparently loathes and sort-of rebuffed an offer to be Lukas Mattson‘s “girl on the inside.” Then came the awkward-as-hell moment when Kendall Roy began his Living+ presentation and sounded like a broken record about the “big, big shoes” he needed to fill.

That wasn’t even the most cringey part of the episode. Kendall referred to himself and Roman as “young Turks” who are ready to shake things up and turn the company around, and thankfully for them, that was a private moment between the brothers. What was not so private was their apparent firing spree, which included Roman doing the unthinkable and apparently firing Gerri (the intended recipient of those d*ck pics) again.

I think we can guess how well that will turn out for Roman.

Overall, however, the audience sees this brotherly as a train wreck. Sure, Matsson did delete a derogatory tweet that nabbed a live reaction from Kendall, but the brothers are still bungling their first days as co-CEOs. They’re like a pair of trash cans floating down the road, if you will.

This line didn’t receive nearly enough attention on social media, but here’s one take that says it all:

The trainwreck will undoubtedly continue, and we’ll be watching.

HBO’s ‘Succession’ airs at 9:00pm EST.

