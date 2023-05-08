Logan Succession Brian Cox
‘Succession’ Could Be On The Verge Of Making Emmy History (And Maybe Handing A Win To Bob Odenkirk)

In what’s being described as a peak Logan Roy move, Succession star Brian Cox has reportedly submitted his Season 4 performance as the no-nonsense, foul-mouthed media mogul in the Emmy category for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. However, this move is causing a bit of head-scratching.

As fans of Succession know, Logan appears very briefly in the final season. In fact (uh, spoilers), he dies in the third episode, in an impressive move by the creative team that made Logan’s death a complete shock to viewers. Granted, Logan’s death was not entirely expected, but not with seven episodes left to go. The pivotal moment was also filmed with a brutal realness that left the Roy siblings dealing with Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom, who acted as a middleman over the phone.

Setting aside Cox’s short presence in the season, there’s also the matter of his Succession co-stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, who are also competing for Lead Actor.

With Cox, Culkin and Strong opting for the same category, the show could make history as the first to land three lead drama actor noms in a year. In addition, it would be the first for any leading male category.

In any lead actress categories, that has already happened three times: NBC’s “The Golden Girls” did it in 1986-87 with Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur (who coincidentally walked away with one award each during their respective years); and in 2005, ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” landed noms for Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher and eventual winner Felicity Huffman.

On Twitter, Emmy watchers are predicting that Cox’s entry is basically going to cause a three-way split and hand a Lead Actor win to Bob Odenkirk for the final season of Better Call Saul:

Meanwhile, the Succession fan reactions vary from confusion to laughing at Cox for channeling Logan by screwing over his on-screen children in epic fashion:

