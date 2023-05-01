Spoilers for this week’s Succession will be found below.

This week’s Succession follows up on the “Kill List,” and our own Brian Grubb will soon have his weekly Report Card, which will full-on analyze the maneuverings on display. First, though, it’s worth reflecting on the episode’s opening moments, which confirms that Lukas Matsson intends to use Shiv (who he calls “my girl on the inside”) for his own purposes after the deal fully goes though. I guess, also, he believes that the blood revelation equates to Shiv being someone who “gets me,” and that might be a fair conclusion.

Shiv, for her part, is a mess while scheduling her crying time, but before all of this happened, viewers were surprised to see the late Logan Roy back on their TV screens. Mind you, he has not been resurrected as an extra on The Walking Dead. Rather, he was pushing the horribly-named “Living+” in front of a green screen. We did get to see him denigrate his inferiors one more time, which was a nice bonus, but this also happened to “jumpscare” the hell out of viewers.

Logan Roy jumpscare was definitely a way to start the episode 💀😭 #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/VW86Xtxywh — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) May 1, 2023

Yes, this was a comical jumpscare, but nonetheless, it’s nice to see people bonding over Event TV while claiming to jump out of their seats.

starting off with logan roy on my screen pic.twitter.com/DgRlRZh6XB — tabitha (@cinedruig) May 1, 2023

Me seeing Logan Roy on my screen again with zero warning: pic.twitter.com/U5xYwDZrbV — Spaghetti Chef Barbie (@shelbyboring) May 1, 2023

logan roy jumpscare pic.twitter.com/FCn006Rc6A — kendall roy’s publicist (@royaltyvelvet) May 1, 2023

My face when i see Logan Roy at the top of this week’s succession ep pic.twitter.com/u8TijQuiWN — Chris Murphy (@christress) May 1, 2023

logan roy jump scare at the beginning of the episode #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/ylbigStwnG — zoë begins 🪴 (@filmsbyzoe) May 1, 2023

that jumpscare at the start of the episode #succession pic.twitter.com/tEKUNkwggC — dark academia george costanza (@wutheringkelsey) May 1, 2023

Here for more of this. And at this point in the episode, the night was still young.

