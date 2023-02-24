Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has officially confirmed that the show’s upcoming fourth season will be the last, according to a new interview with The New Yorker. After days of rumors and some slight tension between castmates Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox (who play the equally tense father-son duo as Kendall and Logan Roy), fans were holding out hope for a fifth and final season.

“There are a few different aspects. One, we could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse,” Armstrong said. “We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season.”

“But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show,” he added. “I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

Armstrong went on to describe season four as “pretty definitively” being the end and noted that it might be “awkward” doing cast interviews. Succession is set to return on March 26, presumably leaving off at the cliffhanger where character Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) teamed up with Logan — betraying the Roy siblings and his wife, Shiv (Sarah Snook), in the process.

Who will wind up in control at Waystar at the end is now the question.