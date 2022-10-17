The season finale of House of the Dragon is next Sunday, but don’t cancel your HBO Max subscription on Monday. There’s a ton of good shows to come. HBO premiered a “coming soon” preview during Sunday’s episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, including new footage from The Last of Us (clickers are the new walkers, pass it on) and Succession. “We’re killing the opposition! I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder,” Logan Roy yells to his Waystar Royco underlings with Tom at his side. “I love it here. I f*king love it!” Cousin Greg is thrilled, but Logan’s kids look miserable, especially Kendall. To be fair, Kendall always look miserable. Now he has company.

Here’s more on season four:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The sizzle reels also highlights The White Lotus season two (October 30th), The Idol (which answers the question, “What if the Weeknd’s scene from Uncut Gems was a TV show?”), Love and Death, and the returns of The Righteous Gemstones, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, How to with John Wilson, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

You can watch the preview above.