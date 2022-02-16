It’s not often that a show gets a second season before the public has even seen it. But so it goes with Super Pumped, an anthology docudrama series whose first season chronicles the rise and not-quite-fall of Uber…and which doesn’t even debut until Feb. 27. But it already has a great subject for round two: Facebook. And it even has a great narrator.

As per Deadline, no less than Quentin Tarantino — the motormouthed auteur, whom Brad Pitt once joked is “the only guy I know who needs cocaine to stop talking” — will serve as information-giver on the show’s as-yet-untitled second season. It won’t be the first time he’s served as narrator: He performed those duties for 2015’s The Hateful Eight, which he also happened to write and direct.

The show will actually serve as a kind of reunion. Also on board for the show’s second go is Uma Thurman, who will play media titan Ariana Huffington and who scored an Oscar nomination for Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and took out lots and lots of people in his Kill Bill diptych. (Sadly, they will continue to never share an actual screen together.)

Super Pumped’s second season will, as per THR, be a “deep dive into Facebook’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become.” As for the (again) not-yet-aired first, that will look at the car-sharing service, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as ousted CEO Travis Kalanick.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber debuts on Showtime on Feb. 27.

