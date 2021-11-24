Following the success of Billions, series’ co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien have announced they’re currently working on another Showtime series filled with drama, tension, and a lot of money-hungry movers-and-shakers: Super Pumped. Based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, the show is billed as an anthology series that explores stories “that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.”

For it’s first season, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, Koppelman and Levien are delving into the story of the ride-sharing company Uber, presenting it “as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences,” according to Deadline. However, even better than that compelling description is the fact that we now have a premiere date for the upcoming series: February 27, 2022.

Front and center of Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber is Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Don Jon, 500 Days of Summer, Inception), who will be portraying Travis Kalanick, Uber’s former CEO who was infamously ousted in a company coup. The series will then depict “the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.” According to Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive VP of scripted programming, the team is “beyond excited” to have Gordon-Levitt in its lead role, calling the actor “remarkably intelligent” with an “unpredictable edge.”

In addition to Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, Kyle Chandler, Babak Taft, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Elisabeth Shue are all set to star in the series’ first season. Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber will premiere on February 27, 2022, at 10 PM ET exclusively on Showtime.