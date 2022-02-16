mark-zuckerberg.jpg
Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ Will Take On Facebook And Mark Zuckerberg In Season 2

Super Pumped, the new Showtime series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, hasn’t even premiered yet and already people are talking about its second season, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Koppelman and Levien are taking a page out of Ryan Murphy’s book and opting to make the show an anthology series a la American Horror Story and American Crime Story. While the first season will focus on the tumultuous rise and fall of Uber co-founder/CEO Travis Kalanick, as played by Joseph Gordon Levitt, the second season will be coming for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.

As THR‘s Rick Porter writes:

Like season one of Super Pumped… the Facebook-centric season will be based on a book by New York Times reporter Mike Isaac. The book is described as a deep dive into Facebook’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become. The TV adaptation will zoom in on the relationship between Sandberg and Zuckerberg and the world-changing forces that were unleashed, both intentionally and not, as a result.

In the meantime, you can tune in to watch Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, which premieres at 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 27. We personally are looking forward to it.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

