Along with being the hometown of Barry star Bill Hader, Tulsa’s becoming a bit of a pop culture focus these days. HBO’s Watchmen and an episode of Lovecraft Country paid tribute in their own ways (regarding the Tulsa Race Massacre), and Reservation Dogs shot nearby in Muskogee and moved into Tulsa proper to shoot parts of the second season. As well, Sylvester Stallone recently dropped into town to shoot scenes for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, another sure-to-be-popular show from the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

As seen in the above trailer, Sly portrays a mob capo (Dwight “The General” Manfred) who’s relegated to Oklahoma for… reasons. He’s seen downtown near the Boston Avenue Methodist Church and partaking from a tiny cup. It’s a little trippy to see the Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables star out of his (expected) element, but that’s also in line with what his character’s experiencing as well.

Previously, Sheridan explained explained how Stallone’s capo “took the fall for the bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out.” He’s then shipped off to Tulsa “to now start a new life, create a gang. They want him to be an earner. That’s when the fun begins.” Hopefully, Dwight can avoid the tornadoes and frequently raging humidity in the process.

Tulsa King co-stars Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) and Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), along with Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson. This show will, very clearly, be outside the Yellowstone universe proper, and the same will go for Billy Bob Thornton in Land Man and Zoe Saldana in Lioness, also forthcoming from Sheridan. No release dates yet, but people will be waiting.