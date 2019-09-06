Bill Hader Is Happy To Bring Some Comic Relief To ‘It: Chapter Two’

Weekend box office expectations, angst about critical reception, and other assumed movie star pressures didn’t seem to be on Bill Hader’s mind when we spoke about It: Chapter Two recently. Instead, the SNL legend turned award-winning TV auteur and star seems to be keeping things in perspective, talking about how cool it is to be in a movie that his kids might someday watch at a slumber party (like the college kids who tell him about their experiences discovering Superbad, which incredulously came out 12 years ago).

He’s also keen to acknowledge that the pressures of being the audience’s surrogate in a horror film don’t compare to those felt on the set of something like Barry, where he’s responsible for issues A-Z that might pop up during production. Ever the film obsessive, however, Hader didn’t actually treat the experience of making It: Chapter Two like it was some kind of killer clown-filled vacation. Instead, it sounds more like a summer camp where the objective was to learn a few things while running around and laughing your head off.

We spoke with Hader about those lessons learned, his relationship to the film’s hallowed source material, the benefit of bringing comic relief to the mix, and his specific horror tastes.

Really enjoyed the movie. I can tell you some of the buzz I heard coming out of the theater — people were loving what you were doing in it.

Oh, good. Good.

One woman was like, “I am so obsessed with him” [does a middling impression]. That was one thing I heard in the elevator. So I just wanted to pass that along that she’s “obsessed.”

[Laughs] No one’s obsessed with me.

So, this is the first big project you’ve done since you took on Barry. Obviously, that’s a huge commitment of time and energy. Just being on the set for this and not having to be in control or worry about everything — was that a happy adjustment?