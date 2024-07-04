Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 1: Everything To Know About The Star-Studded Texas Story (Update For July)

Of course, the Yellowstone shows are where Sheridan’s bread and butter initially surfaced, but he has branched out far and wide with Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King, Lioness, and next up: Landman. Let’s talk about the famous faces who signed onto this project, filming details, and what else to expect.

How does Taylor Sheridan do it? The Yellowstone king might have secretly cloned himself with everything that he has put on screen over the past handful of years. These days, A-listers are clamoring for starring roles in his shows, and Landman is no exception. Actually, this Texas-based series might have the most impressive ensemble cast known to Sheridanland, and it actually exists, unlike that Matthew McConaughey show that has reportedly hit multiple bumps in the planning stages already.

Cast

Heck, let’s talk about this section first because most of the recent updates on Landman concern its impressive ensemble. This journey began when Sheridan wrote this series with Billy Bob Thornton in mind, and the Fargo and Sling Blade star did not think twice before pouncing on the starring role of Tommy Norris, a wheeling and dealing oil company crisis manager. His private life will also be fair game, so Ali Larter will portray Tommy’s ex-wife, and their children will be portrayed by Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland. Additionally, Demi Moore signed on as Cami, who is married to a Norris friend and associate, and Jon Hamm is Monty Miller, an oil-industry titan.

Later-breaking cast additions include TV powerhouse Michael Peña as well as Andy Garcia, along Mark Collie, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, and Paulina Chávezwith.

During the course of filming (and Hamm revealed that filming was halfway finished in March), the series has sent out calls for oil-field extras experienced in the industry as well as athletes for college-campus scenes.

Plot

As Sheridan devotees already know, Taylor Sheridan owns multiple sprawling properties and has filmed parts of existing Yellowstone series there while also using the premises for lucrative cowboy camps, too. The prolific writer hasn’t revealed whether any Landman filming will take place on these properties, given that Landman‘s description promises that this “drama is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and described as a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs.”

A great deal of filming has taken place in or around Fort Worth as the story takes inspiration from the popular Boomtown podcast (which arrived in 11 parts) and tracks “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Jon Hamm has raved about scripts for the series, which he declared are “based on oil speculators and what they called landmen, which are the guys that run around and try to acquire mineral rights and land rights in the hope of speculating and finding oil.” In addition to the business at hand, expect interpersonal drama to add wrinkles because there simply have to be some soap opera flourishes in this Sheridan production.