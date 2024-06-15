To briefly sum up what’s out there in this universe already, 1883 aired for a final season, and 6666, 1944, and 2024 are in various stages of preparation. 1923 brought us the story of Jacob and Cara Dutton, and the show was so successful that Paramount and Sheridan decided that more stories were left to tell. What do we know about the sequel season so far?

A Yellowstone star has promised that the Taylor Sheridan flagship series will have the greatest finale in TV history. Whether or not that’s the case, there are still handfuls of other Sheridan shows ongoing and more Yellowstone spin offs in the future. Currently, the 1923 prequel is preparing to tell more of the Dutton family history by way of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Oh yes, the ranch was always under threat in some shape and form.

Plot

In June, SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhon recently confirmed that not only has the show been filming, but instead of the July 2023 start date, according to Deadline, “They are filming a new season right now, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are hard at work.” As for the “where,” production has been geographically scattered from Austin, Texas up into Butte, Montana, which likely points towards another expensive season. Ford and Mirren also needed to be re-signed for the new season, and production was delayed due to industry upheaval, so it’s been a long road since early 2022 renewal.

Upfront, Taylor Sheridan made it clear that the second 1923 season, while unforeseen, needed to happen and that it will also be the final rodeo for Cara and Jacob in this story. The family tree grew more twisted last season, particular with speculation that Elizabeth is Jack Dutton III’s grandmother, so ideally, a more solid lineage path will materialize before this show concludes. Her miscarriage, however, does present another wrinkle.

Naturally, Whitfield is still very much a threat and would love to get his hands on the Dutton ranch, so don’t expect him to be forgiving of debt. (Remember, the ranch is in jeopardy, y’all!) The show also needs to follow up on Teonna’s fate after that climactic outbreak of violence and fallout of the duel between Spencer and Alex’s ex-fiancé. Spencer Dutton is also the son to 1883‘s James and Margaret, and yes, so many loose threads still exist in this saga, and Taylor Sheridan is staying quiet on those subjects.

Cast

A-listers now flock to Taylor Sheridan shows, and Harrison Ford was both thrilled to join this prequel along with Mirren. Both stars will reprise their roles, along with Brandon Sklenar. Stay tuned on news about Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, Timothy Dalton, and Robert Patrick.