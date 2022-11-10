Thanks to the success of Yellowstone, series creator Taylor Sheridan has been gifted an ever-growing slate of projects that hope to capitalize on the mammoth viewership for his flagship western series. One such project is Tulsa King, a gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone that’s set to premiere on Paramount Plus later this month.

With several different irons in the fire, Sheridan has developed a reputation for isolating himself for days and churning out a prolific amount of writing. For Tulsa King, he reportedly pushed that skill to limit by crafting a pilot specifically tailored for Stallone in less than 24 hours. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

[Producing partner David] Glasser says that one Friday night in 2021, he casually mentioned to Sheridan that Sylvester Stallone had always wanted to play a gangster. “Taylor starts to spitball the idea of a fish out of water story for an hour,” Glasser recalls. “Then, Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m., he goes, ‘Check your inbox.’ There is a script he’s already written called Kansas City King and it’s incredible.”

According to Glasser, he and Sheridan pitched the series to Stallone that Monday and locked down former The Sopranos writer Terrence Winter to take over the show.

“Taylor said: “It’s your baby, I just have visitation rights,'” Winter told THR. According to the Tulsa King showrunner, that was the only meeting he had with Sheridan, who rode off to work on the rest of his rapidly expanding TV empire.

Tulsa King premieres November 13 on Paramount+.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)