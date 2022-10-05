People Are So Freaking Amped For Season 5 Of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone receives about a fifth of the online attention as House of the Dragon or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But it’s just as popular. Maybe more so.

The trailer for season five of the Paramount Network series was viewed 14.4 million times within its first 24 hours of release, with 1.7 million engagements. That’s “three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for season four,” according to Deadline. For comparison’s sake, the first House of the Dragon teaser trailer took three days to hit 10 million views.

There was also 30,000-plus mentions of the trailer on social media — four times the amount that was generated from the season four trailer. The latest teaser was also shared 190,000 times on social media, and ranked on TikTok and Facebook as the No. 1 and 2 most-watched videos in the TV universe that day.

I haven’t seen a single second of Yellowstone (or 1883, and probably won’t watch 1923 or 6666), but I’ve seen Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat, so I understand the appeal. If you’re not among the 14 million-plus folks who have already watched the trailer, here you go:

In the future, all shows will take place in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone-verse or be about serial killers. Might as well start accepting it now.

Yellowstone season five premieres on November 13.

(Via Deadline)