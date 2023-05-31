“The Lakes,” a bonus track from Folklore, isn’t one of Taylor Swift‘s best-known songs. Unless you’re a Swiftie, and every song of hers is her best-known song (except “Me!” which still hasn’t played during the Eras Tour). But if one of the three contestants on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy! had known “The Lakes,” they would have gone home that much richer.

The category in Final Jeopardy was “Literary Groups.” The clue: “Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name.” None of the contestants, Diandra D’Alessio, Nathan Dennis, and Ilhana Redzovic (who ultimately won), correctly guessed the answer, which was, what is the Lake Poets. They also revealed themselves as non-Swifties, as the name “Windermere” appears in “The Lakes” (“Take me to the Lakes where all the poets went to die / I don’t belong and, my beloved, neither do you / Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry”).

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, “Though the answer eluded the players, fans of Swift’s were quick to point out the answer on Twitter.” One wrote, “Got final jeopardy right thanks to @taylorswift13! All the contestants need to have a tutorial from the lyrics of Professor Swift,” while another added, “Thank you Taylor Swift, because of you I got final jeopardy right tonight.”

It was a big night for Jeopardy/Taylor Swift stans (aka me) https://t.co/iqMzY4y5w9 — JS 🏹🌼🪐 (@incandescentlor) May 31, 2023

when you impress everyone getting a triple stumper final jeopardy about 19th century english poets but you only know it bc of a taylor swift song — maya (justice for maroon) (@sasugamaya) May 31, 2023

i knew the correct response to final jeopardy tonight because of lyrics from a taylor swift song… please tell me i’m not the only one — Asha Prihar (@AshaPrihar) May 31, 2023

Tonight’s Jeopardy question reminded me of a Taylor Swift song so I started humming it but I didn’t know the answer. Well the answer was part of the title of that song. …Taylor tried to tell me, but I didn’t listen. When I told my gf this she groaned so loud the cat jumped — Matt (Taylor’s Version) (@MattIsATwitNow) May 31, 2023

Me swearing up and down for some reason I know the jeopardy final clue. And can’t figure out why. John looking at me bewildered … Taylor swift is why. The Lakes talks about Windermere peaks and she talks about the poets going there to die. The answer was The Lake Poets — Amanda (@littlefonty) May 30, 2023

thank u taylor swift for the correct final jeopardy response xo — noa struggle tweets (@thenoasletter) May 30, 2023

apparently no one on jeopardy tonight is a Taylor Swift fan, I got the final question right and none of the contestants did😈 — ficklecasey🍅 (@ficklecasey) May 30, 2023

I only got Final Jeopardy right because of the song The Lakes by Taylor Swift. Don’t tell me she’s not an educator! — jackson mahomes’ #1 hater (@krissten_app) May 30, 2023

that jeopardy final clue was literally taylor swift coded — gabby saw TAYLOR AND PHOEBE (@justlikeyourry) May 30, 2023

Jeopardy! should do a Swift-themed episode with clues like:

“Nothing good ever starts in this type of motor vehicle.”

“What is, a getaway car?”

Finally, an episode of Jeopardy! that wouldn’t make me feel like a total dummy.

(Via EW)