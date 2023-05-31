TV

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Got Stumped By A Clue That Every Taylor Swift Fan Knows

“The Lakes,” a bonus track from Folklore, isn’t one of Taylor Swift‘s best-known songs. Unless you’re a Swiftie, and every song of hers is her best-known song (except “Me!” which still hasn’t played during the Eras Tour). But if one of the three contestants on Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy! had known “The Lakes,” they would have gone home that much richer.

The category in Final Jeopardy was “Literary Groups.” The clue: “Windermere, Thirlmere & Grasmere are 3 of the sites that helped give a 19th-century literary group this name.” None of the contestants, Diandra D’Alessio, Nathan Dennis, and Ilhana Redzovic (who ultimately won), correctly guessed the answer, which was, what is the Lake Poets. They also revealed themselves as non-Swifties, as the name “Windermere” appears in “The Lakes” (“Take me to the Lakes where all the poets went to die / I don’t belong and, my beloved, neither do you / Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry”).

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, “Though the answer eluded the players, fans of Swift’s were quick to point out the answer on Twitter.” One wrote, “Got final jeopardy right thanks to @taylorswift13! All the contestants need to have a tutorial from the lyrics of Professor Swift,” while another added, “Thank you Taylor Swift, because of you I got final jeopardy right tonight.”

Jeopardy! should do a Swift-themed episode with clues like:

“Nothing good ever starts in this type of motor vehicle.”
“What is, a getaway car?”

Finally, an episode of Jeopardy! that wouldn’t make me feel like a total dummy.

(Via EW)

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×