Ted Lasso, the show that proved you can use the words “wholesome” and “sports” in the same sentence, will likely end its run after the upcoming third season. The Jason Sudeikis-led series was a surprise hit when it premiered in 2020, snagging numerous nominations and awards, including an Emmy for Best Actor for Sudeikis.

When asked if season three would be the end for the acclaimed series, writer and star Brett Goldstein seemed to lean towards yes. “We are writing it like that,” the actor told Sunday Times. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” Obviously, that’s a joke..unless it…isn’t?

This isn’t very surprising, as creator Bill Lawrence mentioned last year that the story might come to a close after season three. However, just because the initial plan was three seasons, doesn’t mean they can’t make more stories of Lasso and the gang. “The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I’m hopeful there’s more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three season.”

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, believes that only time will tell. “I know there’s been lots of speculation. You do feel it has a lifespan but it still feels as if it is growing,” Hunt told the very British-sounding Teddington Nub News. “Originally, it was always intended to be a three series show. There are lots of stories to unravel and settle one way or another in Series Three.” That’s a very British way of saying: there may be a fourth season, there may not be. Besides, Sudeikis is busy with…other stuff.