Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Over? Even The Show’s Stars Don’t Seem To Know

Was “So Long, Farewell” the final episode of Ted Lasso? It seems like it (the title is a modest giveaway). The episode had all the hallmarks of a series finale, as did the David Lynch-referencing tweet from the Twitter account “run” by Coach Lasso. But [Ted Lasso voice] like the lady told that Ryan Gosling fella in one of my all-time favorite romantic comedies, it’s not that simple.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly if Ted Lasso was over, actress Hannah Waddingham, the Emmy winner who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, replied, “You tell me, my friend! I don’t know. None of us know. I don’t even know if Jason (Sudeikis) knows. If he does, he is a sly dog.” Is her contract finished? “I mean, I’ve been doing plenty of other stuff,” she said, cagily. “Would I be open to a conversation about it? Always. You know, once a Greyhound, always a Greyhound.” Waddingham continued:

“Jason has been quite clear, as has [co-creator Brendan Hunt], that this is the end of the story that they had planned. So, I think it’s better to just take it as that, otherwise those scenes that we have done, particularly in the season finale, wouldn’t have been honored. You have to honor it as though it was the end, otherwise you’re not getting yourself in to the right place emotionally.”

Here’s an idea: end Ted Lasso, but give Brett Goldstein, in character as Roy Kent, a spinoff series. Preferably co-starring the Muppets. You think the ratings for Ted Lasso were good, Apple TV+? Wait until Roy Kent says “you f*cking twat” to Scooter. Biggest show on streaming.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)