The Bear is a clear and evident hit for Hulu. The show’s already scored a second season, and Jeremy Allen White has a newly iconic character, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who’s accomplishing a lot of things at once for the audience. He’s spreading his creativity with food and funneling that enthusiasm into an intensity that many would hope to capture for something, anything, in their lifetime. Carmy’s also the object of the Internet’s lust, through no outward effort of his own, and let’s just say that people are hot for Carmy, even if he doesn’t see any need to fulfill those desires.

Yet, that is. There’s always Season 2, in which Carmy may or may not have sex, but one thing we do know for sure: Comedian Sarah York must be looking forward to being correction with her thread about that “sexually competent dirtbag that only exists in a restaurant kitchen.” Well, the team behind The Bear has quite a juggling act ahead of them. The Daily Beast spoke with co-showrunner and director Joanna Calo, who’s beginning to work on Season 2 as we speak. And she has now weighed in on why Carmy’s appeal exists. She believes that, yes, those bedroom eyes exist, but also, he’s doing the old-fashioned “movie star” thing, too:

“It was not intentional in any way, but I’m not too surprised. We saw the T-shirts…We all saw the T-shirts while we were making the show. I think Jeremy is very attractive–I professionally think he’s very attractive–but he’s also such a good actor. There’s so much emotion in his eyes, and how could you not fall in love with that? It’s turned into a funny thirst-trap meme situation, but I think he’s just giving old-school movie star.”

From there, Calo expressed her delight at how the Hulu’s such a surprise hit. Her “highest goal was that people would find it on Hulu,” and she felt that way because there’s such a deluge of streaming content that it’s hard to break through. Yet this break through definitely happened, and there’s a lot of insight in the full article at the Beast. Hopefully (and only Calo knows this for sure right now) there will be even more heat in the kitchen for Season 2.

(Via The Daily Beast)