The Bear (which you can stream on Hulu) is all the rage right now, and it’s a not-so-quiet showcase for Shameless star Jeremy Allen White, who seems to be harboring quite the legion of fans. Like, I’m the only one still talking about co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Girls scene that I would argue prepared him for anything, and that includes how he also gets mouthy with a megaphone in what’s been compared to the Uncut Gems of the restaurant world. But everyone else is talking about raging intensity inside the kitchen from both Moss-Bachrach and White (and the show’s music). To each his own, Chefs.

White has heard all about calls for a Season 2 for this show, and during an interview with GQ, he addresses many things including his hopes for more:

White is hoping season two of The Bear comes along. “To me, the whole first season feels almost like a prelude to what the show actually is,” he says. But for now, he’ll finish his beer and bike home for dinner with his family. He’s cooking.

That last line is a nod to how White actually didn’t know much about cooking when he accepted this role. As White details, he and Ayo Edibiri (who plays the show’s sous chef with a much better sense of business than White’s Carmy) “took a crash course” at a leading culinary institute, but one other amusing part of this interview involves White addressing the Internet’s lust for Carmy and his brooding bedroom eyes, which actually didn’t lead into any bedroom scenes. And White’s good with this:

“Carmy’s, like, the least sexual person. In playing him, I was aware that he had no room for love,” White says, bringing up one particular article that points out there might be some projection going on. “So I appreciated that she was aware that Carmy does not f*ck.”

Still, there’s little denying how Carmy reminds people of a lot of real-life, sort-of counterparts really *do* f*ck. As Sarah York described on Twitter, the show’s a showcase for an “exclusive strain of Sexually Competent Dirtbag™️ that only exists in a restaurant kitchen,” so maybe, yeah, Carmy might spare a few moments for love in (a hopeful) Season 2. Or perhaps a sense of mystery is better? He might be too distracted to focus on anything but his messed-up meat deliveries.

The Bear is streaming on Hulu.

(Via GQ)