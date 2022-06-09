(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)

Amazon’s The Boys finished up Season 2 by seemingly putting Homelander in his place — that place being the top of a skyscraper, where he (after being told by Queen Maeve that he deserved to be abandoned by everyone) proceeded to unleash his Little Homelanders upon those who were unfortunate enough to be at ground level. Don’t expect, however, that he’s feeling downtrodden and unable to come back from that. Rather, Season 3 presents Homelander in even worse form than we’ve ever seen. His sadistic tendencies explode, prompting him to (in the season premiere) make a girl commit suicide on his birthday, and then things grow more visceral.

A few weeks into this season, Homelander unleashes his contempt upon The Deep. It’s not only pure evil in a nutshell but also passive aggressive and truly revolting and made me (as I previously related in an inarticulate manner) wish I hadn’t eaten dinner before hitting “play.” I’m referring to the scene where Homelander decides to make The Deep eat one of his still-alive ocean friends, Timothy the Octopus.

#TheBoysTV #TheBoys

homelander forcing the deep to

eat the octopus was so??😭😭

i actually felt bad for him… pic.twitter.com/LHzcXvSggp — chris 🍂 (@chrisdadeviant) June 6, 2022

Given how horribly The Deep began this show (he forced Starlight to perform oral sex on him), it’s rather remarkable that Antony Starr’s character could make anyone feel sorry for the tan-line-sporting Aquaman parody. Chace Crawford has actually done a fantastic job of showing The Deep receive payback already (those gill scenes, for one thing), and so it’s almost heartbreaking (amid all of the revolt) to see what Homelander forced him to do. To recap, here’s how I reacted:

– The Deep… oh my god

– And Homelander, no, what a f*cking sadist

– Eeeek, don’t do that to The Deep

– I can’t keep watching this

– Holy sh*t

– You should stop watching this

– Breathe, lady, breathe

– Why did I eat dinner before this episode?

– Ew, Homelander

– EW EW EW, no no no noooo

– [Stares into space for a few minutes]

– God, I love this show

As I suspected, reactions from the audience took a similar turn.

Let me tell you how screwed up the Boys season 3 is. The Deep mouth r*ped Starlight in season 1. I should absolutely despise him, if not wish his insides would explode. But here I am feeling SORRY for how much abuse he's taken from Homelander. That's fcked up. #TheBoysTV — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) June 4, 2022

Im all for blood, guts and gore in tv shows. But when Homelander made The Deep eat that octopus, I couldn’t handle it. 😂 I almost threw up myself 😂😂😂 #TheBoys — Juggs Mathis (@chill_or_kill) June 7, 2022

Homelander: "Okay, so I took the liberty of ordering for all of us…" The Deep: pic.twitter.com/LXUpKQUmKg — zαcк (@hellblazzrr) June 6, 2022

Why does the show love torturing the Deep? Homelander is so evil, broooo — Poe's Law : 3.33 You can (not) redo (@LivingScribe) June 3, 2022

Homelander is forcing him to eat the octopus under the guise of it being a gourmet delicacy.

But it's just to torture The Deep because he is friends with that octopus, they don't really believe it's a SK dish lol Anyways watch The Boys 😌 https://t.co/LfxBbPPTSp — Marine⁷ | GBGB ✘ (@shiningmoon_jin) June 7, 2022

OMG @TheBoysTV that scene with The Deep and Timothy. I am lost for words.

Fuck Homelander!#TheBoys #TheBoystv — James Stone (@stonej666) June 9, 2022

It’s homelander. Made the girl jump on his birthday. Made the deep eat his friend killed Multiple people on the plane, torments everyone in his orbit. Gets horny for milk https://t.co/5b0yOY1VPF — Jesse (@silverindow) June 6, 2022