(Spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys will be found below.)
Amazon’s The Boys finished up Season 2 by seemingly putting Homelander in his place — that place being the top of a skyscraper, where he (after being told by Queen Maeve that he deserved to be abandoned by everyone) proceeded to unleash his Little Homelanders upon those who were unfortunate enough to be at ground level. Don’t expect, however, that he’s feeling downtrodden and unable to come back from that. Rather, Season 3 presents Homelander in even worse form than we’ve ever seen. His sadistic tendencies explode, prompting him to (in the season premiere) make a girl commit suicide on his birthday, and then things grow more visceral.
A few weeks into this season, Homelander unleashes his contempt upon The Deep. It’s not only pure evil in a nutshell but also passive aggressive and truly revolting and made me (as I previously related in an inarticulate manner) wish I hadn’t eaten dinner before hitting “play.” I’m referring to the scene where Homelander decides to make The Deep eat one of his still-alive ocean friends, Timothy the Octopus.
homelander forcing the deep to
eat the octopus was so??😭😭
i actually felt bad for him… pic.twitter.com/LHzcXvSggp
— chris 🍂 (@chrisdadeviant) June 6, 2022
Given how horribly The Deep began this show (he forced Starlight to perform oral sex on him), it’s rather remarkable that Antony Starr’s character could make anyone feel sorry for the tan-line-sporting Aquaman parody. Chace Crawford has actually done a fantastic job of showing The Deep receive payback already (those gill scenes, for one thing), and so it’s almost heartbreaking (amid all of the revolt) to see what Homelander forced him to do. To recap, here’s how I reacted:
– The Deep… oh my god
– And Homelander, no, what a f*cking sadist
– Eeeek, don’t do that to The Deep
– I can’t keep watching this
– Holy sh*t
– You should stop watching this
– Breathe, lady, breathe
– Why did I eat dinner before this episode?
– Ew, Homelander
– EW EW EW, no no no noooo
– [Stares into space for a few minutes]
– God, I love this show
As I suspected, reactions from the audience took a similar turn.
Let me tell you how screwed up the Boys season 3 is.
The Deep mouth r*ped Starlight in season 1. I should absolutely despise him, if not wish his insides would explode.
But here I am feeling SORRY for how much abuse he's taken from Homelander.
That's fcked up. #TheBoysTV
— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) June 4, 2022
Im all for blood, guts and gore in tv shows. But when Homelander made The Deep eat that octopus, I couldn’t handle it. 😂 I almost threw up myself 😂😂😂 #TheBoys
— Juggs Mathis (@chill_or_kill) June 7, 2022
Homelander: "Okay, so I took the liberty of ordering for all of us…"
The Deep: pic.twitter.com/LXUpKQUmKg
— zαcк (@hellblazzrr) June 6, 2022
Why does the show love torturing the Deep?
Homelander is so evil, broooo
— Poe's Law : 3.33 You can (not) redo (@LivingScribe) June 3, 2022
Homelander is forcing him to eat the octopus under the guise of it being a gourmet delicacy.
But it's just to torture The Deep because he is friends with that octopus, they don't really believe it's a SK dish lol
Anyways watch The Boys 😌 https://t.co/LfxBbPPTSp
— Marine⁷ | GBGB ✘ (@shiningmoon_jin) June 7, 2022
OMG @TheBoysTV that scene with The Deep and Timothy. I am lost for words.
Fuck Homelander!#TheBoys #TheBoystv
— James Stone (@stonej666) June 9, 2022
It’s homelander. Made the girl jump on his birthday. Made the deep eat his friend killed Multiple people on the plane, torments everyone in his orbit. Gets horny for milk https://t.co/5b0yOY1VPF
— Jesse (@silverindow) June 6, 2022
5/ #TheBoysTV SPOILERS
Here's where, okay, I'm not really a squeamish person when it comes to film right? And I don't like the Deep.
But man, if I didn't feel for him on the smallest level here. Just the tiniest level, because Homelander was fucked up for this shit.
(Cont.)5 pic.twitter.com/IGPQ3hrexb
— Bexx (@comingupbexx) June 3, 2022
And yes, it’s not really a surprise to see Homelander being completely reprehensible (as seen below, when he shoved his own kid off a roof), but the writers impressively continue to one-up his evil, making us all wonder what’s in store for the world next.
Why is Homelander actually getting scary this season?
That dinner scene with The Deep and Timothy?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DTPMcGMTXH
— Its Eddy I Guess (@eddyruiz59) June 8, 2022
The Boys is currently releasing weekly Season 3 episodes on Amazon.