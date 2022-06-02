Bingewatching may have saved some collective sanity during the pandemic, when streaming services reigned supreme without question. These days, though, several services including Netflix have realized that they kind-of signed up for churn by tossing entire seasons of shows out for the taking. The practice, while allowing for instant gratification, makes it easy for people to push pause on any given subscription and wait for the next season of Stranger Things or The Witcher or whatever. Obv, this could be contributing to some of Netflix’s current subscriber woes. Meanwhile, other services (and shows) decided to pull back on giving it all away at once. Those early efforts to coax audiences into cooperating, however, haven’t always gone smoothly.

Yep, I’m talking about Amazon’s The Boys, which triumphantly skewers superheroes and entertains an enthused following. However, a certain contingent of that following began to review bomb the show’s second season out of sheer fury that they couldn’t receive eight episodes at once. It was an incredibly silly response, and Amazon stuck to their plan for the rest of the season, when Homelander stood atop a skyscraper for a narcissism-fueled, raunchy solo performance, one that I don’t think would have landed (figuratively, not literally on the ground) in the same way at the end of a bingewatch.

And anticipation is key! Not only that, but The Boys provides a very, how do you say, sensory-overloading experience. It’s gnarly in the best way but a lot to absorb. Look at my very sophisticated stream of reactions during a Season 3 midseason episode:

– The Deep… oh my god

– And Homelander, no, what a f*cking sadist

– Eeeek, don’t do that to The Deep

– I can’t keep watching this

– Holy sh*t

– You should stop watching this

– Breathe, lady, breathe

– Why did I eat dinner before this episode?

– Ew, Homelander

– EW EW EW, no no no noooo

– [Stares into space for a few minutes]

– God, I love this show

During times like these, we are all Hughie sitting inside of The Whale.

Why would one want to experience that kind of a rollercoaster, repeatedly, in one or two sittings? I mean, the endorphins are fantastic in the end, but it’s something that would best be appreciated (and/or endured) while savoring these Supes on a weekly basis. Don’t get me wrong here. I’m in awe of the creative and smart ways that the show manages to both thrill and gross out its audience without wearing out its welcome, and I appreciate the opportunity to watch the entire season, but the way that the cliffhangers and developments happen, this would actually be a more rewarding experience to space things out. Also, my brain feels a little bit tweaked to squish it all in there at once, even if I’m impressed as hell that this show keeps doing its thing like no other.

To evaluate on a more proper level here: Humor is hard. Satire is even harder. The Boys not only manages to be outrageous and funny and satiric, but it does so on a deceptively deep level. We get to crawl around in Homelander’s head, and he’s clearly in a not-alright state (after watching his own son burn Stormfront to a crisp before Queen Maeve wished him a very lonely life). And we see what it’s really like for Vought International to be challenged for its very existence, more than during any other arc. Homelander, who’s their top asset, must be dealt with. He’s a danger to absolutely everyone, and he’s reached a point where no level of PR wizardry can contain his crazy.