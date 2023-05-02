Each new season of The Boys has managed to push the envelope in wild and unpredictable ways, and according to Antony Starr, Season 4 is no different. While attending the LA premiere for his latest role in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, Starr teased the highly anticipated season by admitting that even he’s surprised by how The Boys manages to mine new depths of depravity.

“[The series] somehow gets weirder and weirder and weirder,” Starr told Variety. “There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it.”

According to the Homelander actor, Season 4 involves a moment that literally made him question what he’s doing with his life:

Starr can’t reveal spoilers about the season, but did recall shooting one scene: “I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, ‘What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?’ It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

This exchange isn’t the first time that Starr joked about the craziness that Season 4 has in store. After revealing that filming had wrapped for the season, a fan joked on Twitter that he might need therapy when it drops, prompting Starr to reply, “Me too.”

As for when fans can finally watch the new season of The Boys, a release date hasn’t been set yet. Given production just wrapped in mid-April, Season 4 is most likely looking at a late 2023/early 2024 premiere.

The Boys Seasons 1-3 are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(Via Variety)