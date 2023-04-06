Way back in August 2022, The Boys‘ Antony Starr posted a throwback photo to celebrate returning to being Homelander for Season 4. Fast forward two-thirds of a year, and that job is finally done for now. This season, which will include Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a small role, had the difficult job of following up on one of the Amazon Prime Video series’ biggest money shots so far, and the endeavor may have been exhausting.

At least, that’s what we can wildly speculate from the looks of a departure photo also posted by Starr on social media. He’s on an airplane with a very non-Homelander vibe and looking like he can finally take a load off, and he’s probably ready to ditch the blonde hair for awhile, too.

“Season four done and dusted for this blonde bozo. Congrats to the entire team xo,” Starr tweeted.

Starr also included photos of his travel “Amiga,” who appears to be better behaved on an airplane than some humans (now I want to take my dog on a plane ride, too).

More fuel for the “exhausting” hunch: one Black Noir fan who responded to Starr declared, “Season 4 gonna be absolutely crazy. I might actually need therapy.”

And Starr fired back, “Me too.”

Considering all that goes into being Homelander, that’s an understandable sentiment. Sadly, though, The Boys doesn’t yet have an official Season 4 release date, but before that happens, we’ll get to see the college-aged Gen V spinoff sometime in 2023. That show’s set photos have already freaked out Arnold Schwarzenegger (according to his son, Patrick), so the good news there is that franchise is staying on brand.