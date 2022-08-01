Just weeks after the explosive season three finale of Amazon’s hit superhero satire show The Boys dropped, it seems like the supes are already getting some new players, and upgrading a previous guest star. Cameron Crovetti will now be a series regular and will have a more prominent role as Homelander’s son, Ryan. Also entering the mix will be Valori Curry as Firecracker, and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage.

Ryan, the son of Homelander and Becca Butcher, has had an increased presence in the series as Homelander desires to get closer to his offspring and show him his psychopathic supe ways. Showrunner Eric Kirpke told Variety that this relationship will be explored further in the series.

“Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he’s half Becca, half Homelander,” Kirpke explained. “If Butcher can figure out how to get his sh*t together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that’s apocalyptic because then there’s two Homelanders. It’s like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It’s like Kramer vs. Kramer meets Avengers: Endgame. So that will be a really rich story moving forward.”

Season four of The Boys has no release date as of yet but is expected to premiere sometime next year.

