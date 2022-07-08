When Will ‘The Boys’ Stream Season 4 On Amazon?

(Spoilers from Amazon’s The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys wrapped up its third season with a bang (on behalf of nuclear Soldier Boy), and the show left plenty of unfinished business to be cleaned up on The Boys’ end. Butcher had lost sight of the true goal, and Ryan’s now going to be a mini-Homelander, it seems, and although Maeve’s headed off toward private life (and good for her), the show has long since been renewed for a fourth season.

In other words, Homelander will be back and worse than ever, and it’s likely that this next season should arrive quicker than the last round, which was slowed down by Covid. When will we see this happen, though?

Karl Urban recently revealed to Collider that he’s gearing up for Season 4 filming (which means that the scripts should be close to set), which is set to begin on August 22. He kept things close to the sleeve on what will happen, only declaring, “I’m getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can’t wait…. I can’t wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season.”

As for a formal Season 4 release date, there’s nothing official yet. However, it’s worth noting that showrunner Eric Kripke ran an efficient ship between Seasons 1 (July 2019) and 2 (September 2020), which arrived about a year apart from each other. Yes, Season 3 (June 2022) took longer, but Mother’s Milk actor Laz Alonso confirmed that this was due to the pandemic, so it doesn’t sound like we’ll be in for a two-year wait again.

So, hopefully this means that we’ll see the continuation of Annie January’s Supe-free lifestyle in 2023, probably fall-ish? Ideally, there will be some followup there on what Homelander did to Black Noir, but once again, expect that weekly rollout to continue because it’s really working for this show.

The Boys‘ first three seasons are currently streaming on Amazon Prime.