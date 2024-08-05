hotd fabian frankel
HBO
TV

The ‘House of The Dragon’ Season Finale Divided And Frustrated Fans Over The Lack Of Action

What goes into a perfect finale? It depends, but when it comes to an HBO show, there is normally a lot of death, destruction, or, in rare cases, a conclusion. So when the highly anticipated season finale of House of the Dragon aired this weekend, many fans were expecting a battle, a betrayal or even a beheading or two, but… it never came. Instead, we had to hear about Aegon’s exploding appendage, so there’s that.

The destruction in the season two finale of House of the Dragons wasn’t due to a high stake dragon battle, but instead due to an icy exchange between the honorary divorced couple, Rhaenyra and Alicent. Fans were expecting something a little more monumental, but maybe that’s just because of the infamously violent Game of Thrones season finales we all became accustomed to. Still, some things never change, and fans were torn on how to accept that this will be the last of the HotD crew for quite some time. While the finale was an important step towards what will likely be all-out war for season three, many fans were left disappointed at how it all played out:

Even though there could have been a lot more bloodshed and a lot less of Aegon talking about that explosion, this just shows that House of the Dragon is preparing fans for something greater… it will just take some time. When all else fails, it’s important to look at the bigger picture:

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors