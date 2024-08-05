What goes into a perfect finale? It depends, but when it comes to an HBO show, there is normally a lot of death, destruction, or, in rare cases, a conclusion. So when the highly anticipated season finale of House of the Dragon aired this weekend, many fans were expecting a battle, a betrayal or even a beheading or two, but… it never came. Instead, we had to hear about Aegon’s exploding appendage, so there’s that.

The destruction in the season two finale of House of the Dragons wasn’t due to a high stake dragon battle, but instead due to an icy exchange between the honorary divorced couple, Rhaenyra and Alicent. Fans were expecting something a little more monumental, but maybe that’s just because of the infamously violent Game of Thrones season finales we all became accustomed to. Still, some things never change, and fans were torn on how to accept that this will be the last of the HotD crew for quite some time. While the finale was an important step towards what will likely be all-out war for season three, many fans were left disappointed at how it all played out:

Did I just watch a 70 minute trailer for Season 3? #HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/Mpo0OTpltP — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) August 5, 2024

When we didn’t get any action in the finale and have to wait 2 years for the Battle of the Gullet:#HouseOfThedragon pic.twitter.com/lJJV2aZszZ — House of the Dragon News (@HOTDNewsHBO) August 5, 2024

When the most action in the season finale is mud wresting. #HOTD #HOTDS2 pic.twitter.com/j5PQSMo1Fg — Dr. Acula (@_Dr_Acula_MD) August 5, 2024

This amazing build up and now we have to wait 2 years for Season 3 #HouseOfTheDragon #HotD #HoTDS2 pic.twitter.com/vTm1D3j5YL — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 5, 2024

HoTD Season 1 ending: “Now the war begins”

HoTD Season 2 ending: “Now the war begins” — mac (@batsdune) August 5, 2024

No dragon fights, no battles, no squabbles, no casualties. Just exposition and setup for next season…I’m goin to bed…#demthrones #demdragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/Qko6LRU1CE — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) August 5, 2024

This whole season was a set up for war. But next season I want no monologues. I need straight action. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/AQSvm9tIbi — 🖤J.Baby🪩 (@_AngelicaJ9) August 5, 2024

so season 1 ended with everyone preparing for war and now season 2 ends with everyone preparing for war. when does the war actually start — rhiannon HOTD SPOILERS (@soulsbrne) August 5, 2024

okay very excited to see the actual real big battle of house of the dragon in 2026. I guess pic.twitter.com/EPPnmaKQLn — paul (@paulswhtn) August 5, 2024

Even though there could have been a lot more bloodshed and a lot less of Aegon talking about that explosion, this just shows that House of the Dragon is preparing fans for something greater… it will just take some time. When all else fails, it’s important to look at the bigger picture: