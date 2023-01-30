Episode three of The Last of Us is one we’ll remember for a long, long time.

The Bill and Frank-centric episode is being called “one of the best hours of TV in 2023” (CNN), a “TV moment we’ll never forget” (Esquire), and “a very special episode, the best of the series so far, and an extraordinary hour (and some change) of television by any standards” (Vulture). Or as our Jessica Toomer put it in her recap, “Long Long Time” is a “bottle episode amidst a fungal nightmare scape that’s quiet and beautiful and reason enough to keep trying when it comes to these ‘world’s ended, now what?’ narratives.”

There’s one valid criticism of the episode, though.

This is not what 10 miles west of Boston looks like. Ten miles west of Boston is still Red Sox country; there are no scenic mountains and ripping streams to wash your bloody knuckles off in. Much of The Last of Us was filmed in Alberta, Canada (over 2,000 miles northwest of Boston), and this scene in particular was shot “just downstream from Sheep River Falls,” according to the Daily Hive, “a gorgeous set of falls just west of Calgary.”

The real reason you can tell it’s not Boston, though: there’s nary a Dunkin to be found.

getting belligerently angry when “the last of us” tries to claim that a mountainous terrain that’s clearly northwestern is “10 miles west of boston” pic.twitter.com/IHL9gcNrWM — hannah gais (@hannahgais) January 30, 2023

I live 10 miles west of Boston. These mountains are ruining my life pic.twitter.com/hqh1aBF5qa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2023

The Last of Us is like "10 Miles West of Boston" and show this. pic.twitter.com/dHJrEiBADZ — 🛶Riverboat Chris🛶 (@FakieMcFakeface) January 30, 2023

The Last of Us was really like…. "4 miles west of Boston": pic.twitter.com/wXfTCEtijV — Chase (@chasebankCEO) January 30, 2023

Even a zombie apocalypse couldn’t make this “ten miles West of Boston” pic.twitter.com/V6zMaMDoVq — Nate Hegyi (@natehegyi) January 30, 2023

So The Last of Us shows a scene set "ten miles west of Boston" that is clearly British Columbia. Instead of uh, Sommerville. Confusing. — Wilson Dizard (@willdizard) January 30, 2023