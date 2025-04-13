Season 1 was a Golden Globe-winning, critically-admired hit, but will The Penguin return for a second season? Here’s everything we know.

When was the last time there wasn’t a Batman show on TV? This is not a hypothetical question: I’m genuinely asking. There’s rarely been a time when Gotham wasn’t being depicted on the small screen, whether in live action (Batman, Gotham, Birds of Prey) or animation (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Batman: The Brave and the Bold). There’s even been Batman-related shows without Batman, including Max ‘s The Penguin .

Plot

Let’s begin with the basics: Colin Farrell made such a strong impression in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman as Oz Cobb (not Oswald Cobblepot) that a spin-off series on Max was greenlit. Developed by Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin follows Cobb’s rise to power in the criminal underworld of Gotham.

Without spoiling anything specific, the season 1 finale leaves open the possibility of more episodes. But as of April 2025, The Penguin has not been renewed for season 2. There’s a good reason for this — and it has to do with Robert Pattinson. “We’re talking about doing the second season of The Penguin,” Reeves told MTV News, “but my big priority is to get The Batman Part II shooting and going. And then it’ll be exciting where we’ll go from there.” (The Batman sequel is currently scheduled to come out in 2027.)

Showrunner LeFranc shared with ScreenRant that The Penguin was always intended to be a limited series, but if “there’s more stories to tell there, for sure, if we can find the right idea or the right characters.

Farrell doesn’t sound too hyped about doing another season (“I’m open to it, but it’s not something concerning me”), but Cristin Milioti, who gives a show-stealing performance as Sofia Falcone, has some ideas for season 2.

“It just seemed like there are infinite possibilities of where she could go. Obviously I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there, and exact revenge. Maybe now she would be more of a loose cannon, because before it was pretty focused on him and gaining power, but depending on what happens to her in there, it could be an even larger target. I would love to explore that.”

If it means more of Milioti in Sofia’s wild outfits, then go for it!

Cast

Besides Farrell, season 1 also starred Rhenzy Feliz as Cobb’s right-hand man Vic, Deirdre O’Connell as Cobb’s mother Francis, and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. Seriously, she’s the best reason to watch The Penguin. The rest of the cast included Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).