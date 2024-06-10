Last week was Pat Sajak’s final episode as the host of Wheel of Fortune, but his retirement thunder (good band name) was stolen by another game show.

On Friday’s episode of The Price Is Right, contestant Patrice from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, made a historic bid during the Showcase Showdown. He was asked to guess the retail price for a prize package that included a new car and a trip to Miami. His bid: $39,500. The actual cost? Well, before host Drew Carey read it out, he stepped back twice, did a double take, and said, “So… let me tell… let me just tell you.” Then he read it out loud: “Thirty-nine thousand, five-oh-one.” Patrice was one dollar off. He had “the best Showcase bid in the history of the show,” according to Carey.

It got even better for Patrice.

Show rules state that if a contestant bids within $250 without going over the actual price, they win both Showcase Showdown packages — that’s known as being a Double Showcase Winner… The Canadian contestant walked off with $83,068 in fabulous prizes — the highest showcase win this season, CBS said. The prize bucket includes a Kia K5 GT-Line; getaways to Milan, Hawaii, and Miami; a Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 motorcycle; and a stack of designer duds from Versace, Gucci, and Coach.

You can watch The Price Is Right clip above (sorry, Pat!).

(Via the New York Post)