Two more years…so far. The infinite run of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers scored another renewal, securing all three shows through the 2024-2025 broadcast season. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, that will be The Simpsons’ 36th season, Family Guy‘s 23rd, and Bob’s Burgers‘ 15th.

“Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics,” Fox scripted president Michael Thorn said.

With each new renewal, it makes the moment when The Simpsons finally gets cancelled something more and more unthinkable even as the show’s longevity gets more precarious. The shows are all on Fox, but they’re owned by Disney, which is why you can see them in weird frame ratios on Disney+. Ratings for The Simpsons has been dropping considerably every year, kept aloft presumably by how wildly popular Bart Simpson dolls that say “Eat my shorts!” are. Essentially, Disney has the keys to the kingdom of Fox animation domination, so they could move all three shows or cancel them outright.

If that day ever comes, expect a lot of retired Millennials to hang onions on their belts and protest in the retirement community rec room.

