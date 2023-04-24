“The Otto Show” rarely appears in lists of the best The Simpsons episodes of all-time, but it’s full of great jokes. The season three episode has Spinal Tap (“This is a rock concert, not the bleeding… splish splash show”), Homer’s helpful advice for Bart (“If something’s hard to do, then it’s not worth doing”), and Otto being called a “sponge,” an even more hurtful insult than “cheese-eating surrender monkeys.” But it’s a joke that you don’t hear that has Simpsons fans talking about the episode, 31 years after it first aired.

Early in “The Otto Show,” Marge is excited for Bart to attend his first rock concert, but she hopes “the Spinal Taps don’t play too loud.” Homer consoles her by saying that he “went to thousands of heavy metal concerts and it never hurt me.” Marge replies back, but we don’t hear it; her words are drowned out by Homer’s tinnitus (if only Sound of Metal came out decades earlier).

Marge could have been saying anything, but because The Simpsons couldn’t go three seconds without a joke in the early seasons, video editor Andrew “Ewzzy” Rayburn discovered that there’s another gag underneath the ringing.

“I used my audio editing skills to recover a buried @TheSimpsons joke,” he tweeted. So what is Marge telling Homer? “Well alright, but make sure they don’t pick up any of the band’s attitudes toward women… liquor… religion… politics… really anything.” Including farms.

You can watch the clip below.