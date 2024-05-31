The Breaking Bad movie Heisenberg isn’t real. Mindhunter season 3 still isn’t happening. And now, to complete the trilogy of obviously fake viral posts that people seem to believe are legimate, we have a reboot of The Sopranos.

“SOPRANO SERIES – MICHAEL GANDOLFINI!!!,” a post originated by popular Facebook account YODA BBY ABY reads. “Witness 10 episodes set in the gritty streets of late 1980s Newark, SOPRANO follows a young Tony Soprano as he rises through the ranks of the mob under the watchful eye of his mentor, Paulie Gualtieri. Struggling with family obligations and the lure of organized crime, Tony forms a tight-knit crew, including his childhood friend Silvio Dante. David Chase masterfully captures the origins of an iconic mob boss in this compelling prequel to The Sopranos, coming soon to MAX.”

Some of the details are believable enough — Michael Gandolfini, the son of James, played young Tony in The Many Saints of Newark, for instance — and many Facebook users are falling for it. But there are red flags. To begin with, as Snopes notes, YODA BBY ABY describes itself as “100% satire and fake news.”

Actually, that’s the only red flag you need: The Sopranos isn’t getting a prequel series. But if it does, it should be about Johnny and Ginny Sack. How did those crazy kids meet?!

