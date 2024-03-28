Let’s get this out of the way immediately: Breaking Bad is not coming back. It’s possible that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their characters in another Super Bowl commercial, or whatever, but there will not be another “canonical” TV show or movie with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. But you wouldn’t know it by looking at the digital wasteland that is Facebook.

Earlier this week, the page “YODA BBY ABY” shared a poster for Heisenberg, which is described as a “a pulse-pounding sequel that unfolds after the legendary finale of Breaking Bad.” The post continues, “When an ambulance delivers Walter White to a fate seemingly sealed by cuffs and concrete, his most daring escape begins, unveiling two hours of unmatched brilliance and ingenuity. Coming to theaters in August 2024 from AMC Films, witness Walter White’s final level, now more powerful and merciless than ever in a masterful game of survival and danger.”

The post has over 71,000 shares and nearly 60,000 comments, but Heisenberg is an obviously fake movie. For one thing, “YODA BBY ABY” describes itself as “100% satire and fake news.” The account has dozens of other parody posters, including a Splash remake with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and a Golden Girls reboot starring Tina Fey as Dorothy, Amy Poehler as Sophia, Lisa Kudrow as Rose, and Maya Rudolph as Blanche. If you have your hopes up for Ace Ventura: The Legend of the Albino Pigeon, I’m sorry but that’s on you.

Don’t fall for Heisenberg. It’s the kind of stunt Slippin’ Jimmy would attempt.