(The above trailer is most decidedly NSFW.)

By now, you are aware that Super Bowl LIX will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and we have predictions on the game itself and a discussion of the worst halftime shows in Big Game history. Then there are the commercials, which are the reason why non-football-junkies might tune in. Mountain Dew is aiming for the weirdest commercial, but Apple TV+ should have the grossest moment of the broadcast from The Studio.

The Seth Rogen-starring series will make its mark with a trailer that begins with fake movie footage. In short, a zombie apocalypse shows the undead spreading their virus by aiming (for lack of a better term) diarrhea shots at survivors, and a key scene shows Josh Hutcherson getting it right in the face (“I got dooked! Does this mean I’m gonna die?”). In response, fellow survivor Johnny Knoxville knows that his dude is already dead (“We all gotta die sooner or later, buddy. And you’re dying sooner”).

This should go over while viewers are enjoying wings and pizza.

The trailer then flashes to studio execs agonizing over the diarrhea scene being banned, and Rogen insists that the liquified poop is essential to the project’s artistic vision, so it’s going nowhere. From The Studio‘s synopsis:

Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Rebecca Hall, Olivia Wilde, Chase Sui Wonders, Catherine O’Hara, and Brian Cranston.

Apple TV+’s The Studio will debut on March 26.