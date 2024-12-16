Ted Lasso ‘s season 3 finale aired in May 2023. In case you don’t feel like doing the math, that was nearly 20 months ago. And yet! As of publication , Ted Lasso is the fourth-watched most show on Apple TV+, ahead of recent hits like Slow Horses, Presumed Innocent, and even Severance. Ted Lasso is a lot of people’s The Office-and Gilmore Girls-like comfort show, and it’s comforting to know that the soccer comedy might be returning for another season.

Plot

Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence (who also created Scrubs), Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso follows the titular American college football coach (played by Sudeikis) who is hired to coach an English soccer team. Cultural differences about tea and football vs. soccer ensue.

The show seemingly wrapped up with a lengthy episode in which Ted moves back to the U.S., among other developments, but then came word that studio Warner Bros. Television took a major step “toward a season 4 greenlight” by picking up the options for multiple cast members (more on that soon).

As per Deadline:

While the outreach to the cast is underway, early preparations are also being made to open a writers room. If all elements come together, we hear production on a fourth season is eyeing an early 2025 start. Reps for Warner Bros. Television and Apple TV+ declined comment. Starting the process for a season 4 greenlight indicates that the main Ted Lasso driving force on and off-screen, Sudeikis, is on board for a new installment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent.

Following the initial report, Warner Bros. Television CEO Channing Dungey told Variety, “We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days. We had always been clear that we there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it.”

Ultimately, it’s Sudeikis’ decision whether Ted Lasso will continue.

Cast

So far, the options have been picked up for the contracts of three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy F*cking Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

Beyond that trio, Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Television is “expected to start reaching out to Ted Lasso cast members with SAG-AFTRA contracts whose options had expired,” including Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). Phil Dunster’s contract (Jamie Tart) has “not been picked up,” as he has a conflict with a pair of other series, Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple’s Surface, but it sounds like Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) is interested.