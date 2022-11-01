The White Lotus season 2
‘The White Lotus’ Fans Are Fawning Over Theo James’ Dong-Swinging Nude Scene In The Season Two Opener

There are a few really good things about HBO shows. For one, the episodes can be really long because they don’t have to revolve around those silly little ad breaks. Another perk is that there is a ton of cursing and nobody can do anything about it! Finally, and most importantly (depending on who you ask) HBO has a notoriously lax nudity policy, which allows for really great creative freedom! And also allows for your screen to be filled to the brim with butts. That’s television, baby!

If you tuned into the new season of The White Lotus, you must have noticed that they have been really leaning into the nudity aspect of it all. In the first episode, Theo James’ character is fully nude in front of Aubrey Plaza’s character Harper (who is not his wife, for the record). This set up a tense dynamic that will no doubt get even more complex as the season goes on.

James said that there was actually a lot more nudity that didn’t make the cut. “The initial version we shot was way too much. So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down].” James told Entertainment Tonight. Just imagine what the original scenes must have looked like. Probably something like this.

Still, James’ scene made waves online, with many viewers focused on his…swimsuit!! Or lack thereof!

Maybe if everyone brought this energy to The Time Traveler’s Wife then we could have gotten a second season!!

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 pm on HBO. Please proceed with caution.

