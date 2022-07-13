It seems like Netflix has been teasing ad-supported tiers for a minute, though that has yet to actually make the move in the US. Instead, they have been threatening to crack down on password-sharing and determining to pull back on long movies. Now, Netflix is actually making moves when it comes to introducing commercials and advertisements into their streaming service.

According to Wall Street Journal, the streamer has been in talks with various companies, including Warner Bros., Universal and Sony Pictures Television, in order to make a deal regarding ads for certain content. While the ads aren’t coming yet, they will likely roll out by the end of the year.

Netflix also confirmed a deal with Microsoft today, announcing the move on its website. “Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner,” the press release stated, adding that Microsoft is working with the streamer to create better advertising. “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members. ”

Though the thought of ads interpreting your re-watch of Stranger Things seems more daunting then Vecna himself, Netflix says nothing will really change.CEO Ted Sarandos told Reuters last month: “We’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say ‘hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.'” Sometimes, ads are good!

(Via WSJ)