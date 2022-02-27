(SPOILERS for this week’s Power Book IV: Force will be found below.)

Tommy Egan has rubbed nearly everyone he’s met the wrong way since he moved to Chicago in Power Book IV: Force. One person that’s not included in that group is Diamond, the leader of the CBI gang that was recently released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence. After successfully completing drug deals together, Diamond and Tommy continue working together as they aim to create a situation that will bring in more money for both of them. Things are smooth sailing between the two until Tommy suggests a plan that Diamond isn’t down to participate in.

Are Tommy And Diamond Still Working Together In ‘Power?’

For now, after episode 4, the answer is no. After Liliana is kidnapped by the Serbian Mafia and nearly killed, Tommy comes to her rescue and saves her life. Tommy himself has a long history with the Serbs (this dates back to the original Power series). Keeping this in mind, Tommy comes up with a plan to remove the Serbs’ position in the Chicago drug game and runs the idea by Diamond in hopes of receiving help from him. Unfortunately, Diamond wants no part of Tommy’s plan, leaving him to get the job done with Liliana who’s turned into a sidekick for Tommy.

