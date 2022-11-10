While Donald Trump is reportedly throwing an epic temper tantrum over the “humiliating” performance of the candidates he backed for the midterms, and allegedly even blaming Melania for encouraging him to back Jersey Boy Dr. Oz, there’s been no indication that he’s opted not to make whatever his “big announcement” might be on November 15th.

The guess, of course, is that the former president will officially announce his plans to run for president once again in 2024 — despite some conservative media outlets turning on their former MAGA god, who they’ve rebranded a “loser.” But Trevor Noah is desperately hoping that Trump’s dispatch from Mar-a-Lago will indeed be what we all think it is — mostly because he can’t wait to witness the carnage that will result from Trump’s escalating war of words with Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday night, The Daily Show host noted that the “red wave” so many people predicted did not occur — he likened it more to the Republicans getting “the hand job version of ‘winning’” — and declared abortion rights the big winner. “And it looks like the big loser… was none other than Donald ‘Jump the Shark’ Trump,” Noah said. “Because so far it looks like many of the candidates he endorsed ended up being un-endorsed by the voters.” At the same time, Trump nemesis — and possible presidential challenger — Ron DeSantis delivered a scorching defeat to keep his seat as Florida governor with nearly 60 percent of the vote. As Noah explained:

It was a bad night for Trump and a GREAT night for his rival, ‘Ron DeSanctimonious,’ who absolutely crushed it in Florida. I mean like CRUSHED it — like bath salts crushed it. And judging by this post on his knock-off Twitter, Trump is not taking it well. He wrote: ‘Shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year — 5.7 million to 4.6 million? Just asking?’ Oh, wow! You see what you’ve done Ron DeSantis, huh? You see what you’ve done?! You made Trump so mad he’s doing math!… Even sounding like Shakespeare in that: ‘Shouldn’t it be said? And hitherto forth?’

Noah is admittedly really excited about how this rivalry will ultimately play out, because, as he explained, the combination of “DeSantis’ success combined with Trump’s failures is already causing chaos in the Republican party. Because now, Republicans are asking themselves: ‘What do we do? Do we stick with Trump, who has screwed up two elections now but still controls all of the hardcore Republicans. And is also completely toxic with everyone else? Or, do we go with Ron DeSantis, who’s clearly the upgrade of Trump?’ But then you risk losing Trump and then he burns down the entire GOP.

Noah loves watching conservatives — who only care about being on the winning side — try and work out this dilemma for themselves. And is already stocking up on popcorn in order to watch and see how it all plays out over the next several months.

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 5:00 mark.