Donald Trump “loves to crime!” That’s what Trevor Noah has to say about our fearless former president, who is typically in the news because of one law or another he has broken. Which is exactly why Noah wanted to talk about him on Monday night, too.

In this case, the shady dealings in question have to do with TRUTH Social, the social media app Trump started after he was booted off every mainstream site following his attempts to overthrow democracy as we know it on January 6th. TRUTH — or “basically just Twitter, but for white supremacists,” as Noah describes it — has a whistleblower!

Will Wilkerson, a co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, reported the former president to the Securities and Exchange Commission, telling The Washington Post that the company is making “fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws.” At one point, Wilkerson was with fellow co-founder Andy Litinsky when Trump called him and asked if he’d give some of his shares in the company to Melania. When Litinsky — a former contestant on The Apprentice — refused, he was removed from the company’s board.

Noah feigned shock.

“WHAT??! Donald Trump’s social media platform was reportedly involved in shady financial gimmicks?! How? It’s called TRUTH Social! I don’t know what to believe anymore!”

Noah’s favorite part of the story is that Trump “tried to bully one of his board members into giving his shares to Melania. Which is just… so romantic! Yeah, ladies: Find you a man who will commit securities fraud for you!”

Noah can’t help but think that shares of TRUTH Social would be a rather awkward gift for Trump to give to his wife. And can only imagine that the idea came about when Trump forgot it was Melania’s birthday, and just blurted out the first thing he could think of. “He was just like, ‘Of course I remembered your birthday, Melania. I got you… I got TRUTH Social shares! Surprise!”

“The truth is, TRUTH Social is such a failure of a company, she probably doesn’t even want the shares,” guessed Noah. “It’s almost like when your kids give you that gift, but it’s just like a piece of macaroni art for your birthday.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning right around the 1:20 mark.