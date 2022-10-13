It’s hard to believe, but Trevor Noah has hosted The Daily Show for seven years. His predecessor, Jon Stewart, had to cover 9/11 and eight years of George W. Bush. Noah had to cover all 100 years of the Donald Trump presidency. Late last month, the comic up and announced that he was leaving the show over which he’s lorded since 2015. At the time, it wasn’t sure how long he’d lost. Would he stay till year’s end? Longer than that? Maybe just a couple months? Now we have an answer, and it’s closer to the latter.

As per Deadline, Noah isn’t high-tailing it out of there until after his last day, on December 8. That’s less than two months, or about eight weeks. His final show will be a special one, offering a “celebratory look back at his greatest moments.”

As for the future of The Daily Show, that’s still up in the air. Following Noah’s climactic episode, the program will go hiatus, not returning until January 17. It’s unclear if the Noah-era roster of correspondents — including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, and Roy Wood Jr. — will return as well.

News of Noah’s departure was a surprise, not only to regular Daily Show viewers but even to his boss Chris McCarthy, head of Paramount Global, as well as to his colleagues. Since then, there’s been wild speculation about who the show’s fourth host could be. There have even been calls for certain alumni to come back. But maybe they should give it to the guy who both roasted Noah on air for leaving and did some very fine straight man work in the very fine Confess, Fletch.

(Via Deadline)