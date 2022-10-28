“Be the change you want to see in the world.” That’s the mantra Trevor Noah has attached to Mark Zuckerberg, whose belief in the metaverse that his company is creating — and has renamed itself after — is so unwavering, that he just lost about $90 BILLION to stay the course of where he believes his company is headed. And Zuck apparently can’t stop, won’t stop.

On Thursday night, after announcing that Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is finally official, The Daily Show host commended Zuckerberg for sticking to his guns at any cost. Meta just reported its official earnings, which are down more than 20 percent — or more than $9 billion — just this year alone. And they’re expected to lose more. But Zuck remains optimistic about the company’s future, noting in a Q3 earnings call that “people are going to look back on decades from now and talk about the importance of the work that was done here.” Which all sounds a little grandiose.

CNBC noted that Zuckerberg took a personal hit of about $85 billion for the year, which knocked him down the list of the World’s Richest People from the No. 3 spot to No. 26 or 27. “If the man was capable of feeling human emotion, right now he’d be stressed as hell,” Noah said. Still, he does have some admiration for the Facebook co-founder: “Kudos Mark Zuckerberg. A lot of people have been talking about taking down Big Tech for a while. But he’s the only one with the balls to do it to his own company.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 8:40 mark.