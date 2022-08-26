Mark Zuckerberg continues to work on the metaverse, although recent feedback hasn’t been positive. He shared an image of an avatar that was promptly and thoroughly dragged, so much so that he quickly debuted a new one. The new image, along with other aspects of Horizon Worlds and the metaverse, haven’t quelled Grimes’ concerns, as she thinks the whole thing is doomed if Zuck is leading the way.

On Twitter today, Grimes wrote of the Facebook co-founder, “If zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. also this is bad art. The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better.”

A Twitter user responded, “Slapping AAA quality graphics onto a new tech that’s just started being created few years ago, before having most of the important systems and features in isn’t a way to go, Horizon Worlds =/= Metaverse, it’s simply here in its current form just because nothing is ready yet.” To that, Grimes replied, “aesthetics aside , they have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they are not ethically capable of running smthn so powerful and shud not have the power they have now.”

Meanwhile, Grimes also recently used Twitter to explore her options for some unconventional cosmetic procedures.