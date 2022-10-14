If you’ve ever secretly imagined that, behind closed doors, Nancy Pelosi swears like a truck driver, we’ve got some disappointing news. On Thursday, the January 6th Committee held its latest public hearing, in which they showed some truly remarkable and never-before-seen footage of what top Democratic leaders like Pelosi were doing while insurrectionists ravaged the Capitol. As Trevor Noah pointed out, they were talking an awful lot about fecal matter.

Noah was pretty impressed with how “while Trump’s mob was outside asking to have an intimate conversation with Mike Pence’s neck,” Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “were keeping their cool and trying to get stuff done.” The new footage shows the two of them hitting their phones in an attempt to get more help and enlist the National Guard. “But one of the craziest moments,” according to the outgoing host of The Daily Show, “was when Nancy Pelosi pointed out one really smelly reason the lawmakers might not be able to stay in the Capitol.”

In the footage, Pelosi is seen on the phone with Pence, whom she tells that they’ve “gotten a really bad report about the condition of the House floor. There’s defecation and all that kind of thing as well.”

Pelosi took a more casual approach when relaying this story to her colleagues, noting that “it could take time to clean up all the poo-poo that they’re making, literally and figuratively, in the Capitol.” Noah’s reaction to this clip was one of equal parts amusement and annoyance.

Yep, you heard that right. It turns out right wing Jamiroquai [Jacob Chansley] was sh*tting — or, as Nancy Pelosi put it, ‘poo-pooing’ — all over the Capitol. And you know, when I was watching this happen, I thought to myself: It’s so interesting how people like Tucker Carlson were calling Black people ‘animals’ when the George Floyd protests were happening. But when these people were literally sh*tting in the Capitol, Fox was like, ‘These brave patriots are just expressing their frustration and standing up for American democracy.’

You can watch the full clip above, beginning at the 8:35 mark.