On January 6, 2021, millions of people around the world watched as thousands of MAGA insurrectionists descended upon the U.S. Capitol Building and attempted to overthrow democracy as we know it. Already, the images of those individuals who took part in the insurrection have become an indelible part of modern history — as has Josh Hawley getting his ass the hell out of the building, after cheering on the crowd earlier in the day (which is best enjoyed when set to the Benny Hill theme).

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 2: Benny Hill Theme pic.twitter.com/3cl6otJxiJ — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

What we didn’t see on that day was exactly what was happening with top Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi, who were moved to secure locations within the building to protect them from the violent crowds. But that all changed today. Earlier today, the January 6th Committee held its latest hearing, and shared uncensored footage of Pelosi and her colleagues, who were far from idle while under attack by an angry mob hellbent on destruction.

At the top of the page, there’s a video with some of the footage seen during today’s hearing, courtesy of MSNBC. It seems to indicate that many elected officials were not fully apprised of how dangerous the situation had become. And when they did learn, they sprung into action. For Pelosi, that meant making sure that the American people saw “that the government can function.”

While Capitol intruders were angrily calling for someone to bring Pelosi to them, the Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are working their phones and their contacts, trying to get the wheels in motion to enlist the Maryland and Virginia National Guards.

What makes the footage even more compelling is that it’s interspersed with bodycam footage from the officers who were there that day, giving us a more holistic view of what each side was doing.

It’s also clear that Pelosi and her colleagues weren’t fully aware of just how dangerous it had become until they were able to watch it on TV. While speaking with Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia, Pelosi relays that they heard someone had been shot. “It’s just horrendous,” Pelosi says. “And all at the instigation of the President of the United States.”

It was previously found that despite reports that Trump sprung into action to enlist the National Guard to help on that day, there was no record of any such call being made.

You can watch the footage above.

(Via MSNBC)