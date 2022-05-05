Of all the bad takes to come from the leaking of Justice Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court draft opinion about overturning Roe v. Wade, and setting America and women’s health care back by a half-century, Trevor Noah believes that Newsmax might have the worst take of all.

Like many sane and logical people, The Daily Show host finds it kind of bizarre that so many people seem more concerned with the actual leaking of the document than the fact that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn a basic right to health care that women have had for 50 years. “It’s weird,” said Noah. “It’s like running around the deck of the Titanic trying to find out who yelled, ‘We’re sinking!’ instead of focusing on the iceberg.”

But if he had to pick one clear winner in the quest to determine who could come up with the most offensive and racist response to the leak, that award would go to Newsmax. Because while the rest of the talking heads at Fox News were busy playing the world’s most boring game of Clue, Noah claims that “Newsmax had already closed the case: It was the Black woman!”

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield told viewers that he “found it suspect that the first leak coming out of the Supreme Court, in history, comes shortly after Judge Jackson is confirmed. She would be my first suspect when it comes to the leak.”

Noah’s response couldn’t have been more on-point: “And my first suspect for a**hole is YOU! Is YOU! Bravo, detective, bravo. Look at you, using the tried-and-true investigative technique of ‘the Black person did it.’”

