Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is under federal investigation over whether he engaged in sex trafficking and had a sexual relationship with an underage girl, had a predictably terrible take on the all-too-real possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned. “How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?” he tweeted, which probably delighted fellow far-right cronies like J.D. Vance and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and no one else.

It’s beyond parody (because parody is no longer possible) that Gaetz sees a woman being “over-educated,” whatever that means, as a bad thing, considering…

In two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Gaetz sent his friend, accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900… When Greenberg made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”

As one Twitter user pointed out, “The very concept that a woman can be ‘over-educated’ tells me all I need to know about this. And the idea that the only women who want rights must be unattractive and frigid is the oldest misogynistic trope in the book. This is a sitting member of Congress.” Another tweet reads, “Matt Gaetz’s dates definitely aren’t over-educated, they aren’t even old enough to have a Bumble account.”

Here’s more:

This is the GOP. Where "over-educated" women is actually a bad thing. This is all unbelievable to me. @mattgaetz #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/Ekr6ThZ1QR — 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Still I Rise! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 💙🌊 (@shepersisted76) May 4, 2022

There’s nothing that terrifies drunken pedophile sex trafficking coke-orgy enthusiast traitor dunce Matt Gaetz more than over-educated women. pic.twitter.com/iT7iLz34Mq — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) May 4, 2022

Define "over-educated"… like, we finished high-school and are too old for you??? Can't wait to see you behind bars! #PedophilesPreferWomenUnderEducated https://t.co/bxqAlPpth5 — Natália, i am an army of one! (@Natlia71526127) May 4, 2022

“Overeducated” is such a tell from a guy who Venmos high school girls. https://t.co/w5dmGkKIHb — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) May 4, 2022

Matt Gaetz’ “over-educated” tweet is a confession: They want to overturn Roe in order to have even more control over their prey. pic.twitter.com/Ekjt2dk8yR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 4, 2022

"Over-educated" If you think this kind of language is just a gaffe, you're wrong pic.twitter.com/H1uuZXLDOp — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 4, 2022

Good morning to all you over-educated women out there, or as Matt Gaetz would put it: any woman who's graduated high school. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 4, 2022

Don’t you have a whole ass sex trafficking case you’re wrapped up right now? I think you should stay focused on that. https://t.co/FcsiTjvYW2 — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) May 4, 2022