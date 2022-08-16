Walmart has apparently found the perfect streaming platform to help it compete with Amazon. Following reports that the store was looking for a partner to offer movies and TV on its Walmart+ monthly subscription plan, the store announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ will soon be available for subscribers.

In a post on its website, Walmart detailed the addition, which will start in September for subscribers, and apparently won’t involve raising prices on its current $12.95 a month cost.

The streaming service benefit becomes yet another way Walmart is uniquely positioned to give members more for less with Walmart+, whether in-store, at the gas pump, on groceries, listening to music, and now when watching their favorite movies and shows. Walmart+ will remain $98 a year or $12.95 a month and include the Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription with an added $59 value. “We know Walmart+ is providing members real value in their every day – from grocery shopping to filling up their tank and more,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+. “With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too. Eighty-five percent of U.S. households use streaming services1 and Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We’re excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+.”

In a lot of ways Paramount+ feels like the most Walmart of streaming services, so a lot makes sense here. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the partnership is good for two years, which may or may not be enough time for the big box store to catch up to Amazon’s 200 million subscribers and counting.