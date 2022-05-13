There was a time, long ago, when talking about The Oscars meant talking about the movies and the snubs and what everyone was wearing. That timeline is over, though, because it is now impossible to utter the words “The Oscars” without mentioning “The Slap” and it will be that way forever, probably, as celebs continue to “process” the events of what happened.

The 2022 Oscars host Wanda Sykes is still reeling from the incident nearly 50 days later, saying “I’m still traumatized,” while on a tour stop in Florida. “I can’t talk about it. I get emotional.”

According to People, Sykes continued with some choice words for Will Smith, who still walked away with an Oscar after the slap. “I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an assh*le. Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf*cker?”

Smith has been famously silent since the incident that ultimately caused him to be banned from the Academy for the next decade. The actor is allegedly “finding himself” on a meditation retreat before he will inevitably have some sort of primetime TV special (probably).

“I hope he gets his sh*t together. Until then, f*ck him,” Sykes added. Hey, if anything, he just made Wanda Sykes even more relevant in the year 2022. Maybe she should be happy about that?